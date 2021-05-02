Foltynewicz scheduled to start for Texas against Boston

Boston Red Sox (17-11, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (12-16, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +123, Red Sox -141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 33 home runs as a team this season. Nick Solak leads the club with seven, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 9-3 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .361.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-6. Josh Sborz earned his second victory and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Matt Andriese took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with 10 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Martinez leads the Red Sox with 26 RBIs and is batting .361.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).