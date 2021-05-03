Los Angeles takes on Denver, looks to end 3-game skid

Denver Nuggets (43-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup against Denver after losing three games in a row.

The Lakers have gone 21-15 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 2.9.

The Nuggets are 25-13 in Western Conference play. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 38% from downtown. Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 122-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Jamal Murray led Denver with 25 points, and LeBron James led Los Angeles with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is shooting 53.5% and averaging 12.8 points. Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.2 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 48.6% shooting.

Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 45 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: out (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (thumb), Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Marc Gasol: day to day (finger), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: day to day (hamstring).