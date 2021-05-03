San Francisco Giants to visit the Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants (17-11, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-18, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 5:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (3-0, 1.50 ERA, .61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Buster Posey and the Giants will take on the Rockies Tuesday.

The Rockies are 5-15 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the club with an average of .320.

The Giants are 8-4 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.00. Anthony DeSclafani leads the team with a 2.00 earned run average.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Alex Wood earned his third victory and Curt Casali went 0-for-2 with two RBIs for San Francisco. German Marquez registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 20 RBIs and is batting .274.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with nine extra base hits and nine RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Yency Almonte: (hand), Trevor Story: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (left hamstring).