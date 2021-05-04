Happ expected to start as Twins host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (13-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA, .83 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -161, Rangers +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the Twins Tuesday.

The Twins are 6-8 on their home turf. Minnesota ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .244 batting average, Byron Buxton leads the team with an average of .392.

The Rangers are 6-8 on the road. Texas has hit 36 home runs as a team this season. Nick Solak leads the team with seven, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-5. Kenta Maeda notched his second victory and Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Minnesota. Dane Dunning took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 21 RBIs and is batting .318.

Solak leads the Rangers with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Luis Arraez: (concussion), Miguel Sano: (hamstring).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).