Sophomore Franz Wagner leaves Michigan, enters NBA draft

Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft.

The Michigan sophomore made the announcement Tuesday.

Wagner averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.

His brother, Moritz, plays for the Orlando Magic and is also a former Wolverine.

Michigan awaits freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s decision to stay for his sophomore season or go into the NBA draft, which is July 29.

The Wolverines are losing Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this year’s team. Eli Brooks is returning, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.