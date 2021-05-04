Ynoa’s slam, mound performance leads Braves overs Nats 6-1

Huascar Ynoa (3-1) hit a grand slam and allowed an unearned run and four hits in seven innings, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Ynoa drove a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning for the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also homered for the Braves, breaking a scoreless tie in the fifth against Joe Ross (2-2). Atlanta stopped a four-game skid while ending Washington’s four-game winning streak.

MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3

MIAMI (AP) — NL RBIs leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas' double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.

Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Alex Young.

Richard Bleier (2-0) came out of the bullpen and struck out Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith after Arizona tied the score in the top of the eighth.

ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 4

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener.

Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Márquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Buster Posey went deep four pitches later.

Márquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning.

Matt Wisler (1-2) retired Colorado’s final five batters.

CUBS 7, DODGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw (4-3) gave up four runs and four hits in one inning in the shortest start of his career — exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee,

Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single off the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and David Bote a three-run double.

Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits over seven innings in his sixth career complete game. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping Philadelphia beat Milwaukee.

Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.

Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.

The Brewers took advantage, scoring four runs off David Hale and JoJo Romero. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer off Romero to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save. He retired Bradley on a fly ball with runners on first and third to end it.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (1-1) gave up six runs — two earned — in six innings.