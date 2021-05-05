Irving and Brooklyn visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Brooklyn Nets (43-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-28, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving meet when Dallas takes on Brooklyn. Doncic is fourth in the NBA averaging 28.5 points per game and Irving is eighth in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 17-15 in home games. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 110 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

The Nets are 18-15 in road games. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 115-98 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, and Harden led Brooklyn with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with 8.9 assists and scores 28.5 points per game. Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 56.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kevin Durant leads the Nets averaging 28.3 points and collecting 6.9 rebounds. Irving is averaging 22.4 points and five rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 48.3% shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).