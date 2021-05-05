Drummond, Lakers to face George, Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers (37-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (44-22, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers square off.

The Clippers have gone 26-13 against Western Conference teams. The Clippers average 44.2 rebounds per game and are 29-7 when outrebounding opponents.

The Lakers are 3-7 against the rest of the division. The Lakers rank eighth in the league scoring 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 11.9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 104-86 in the last matchup on April 4. Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 22 points, and Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 23.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Morris Sr. is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for the Clippers.

Davis is averaging 21.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Lakers. Andre Drummond is averaging 12.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 45.3% shooting.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Amir Coffey: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: out (calf).