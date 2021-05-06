Sports

WHL Roundup: Sebastian Cossa leads Oil Kings over Tigers with 29-save shutout

The Associated Press

Medicine Hat, Alberta

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Sebastian Cossa made 29 saves for his fourth shutout of the Western Hockey League season as the Edmonton Oil Kings blanked the Medicine Hat Tigers 3-0 on Thursday.

Cossa improved 17-1-1 with a league-leading 1.57 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

Scott Atkinson, Logan Dowhaniuk and Kaid Oliver supplied the offence for the Oil Kings (20-2-1).

Garin Bjorklund stopped 25-of-27 shots for the Tigers (14-8-1).

It was the final game of the 2021 campaign for both teams.

---

BLAZERS 5 ROYALS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Orrin Centazzo and Matthew Seminoff had a pair of goals each and Josh Pillar added three assists as Kamloops (15-4-0) picked up its third straight victory by topping Victoria (2-14-2) , which has just one win in its past 15 games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.

  Comments  

Basketball

Warriors take down Thunder behind Curry’s 34

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service