DeSclafani expected to start as Giants host the Padres

San Diego Padres (18-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-13, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-0, 3.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +127, Padres -147; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will play on Friday.

The Giants are 9-6 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 41 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with seven, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Padres are 11-8 against the rest of their division. San Diego is slugging .354 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .554.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-1. Kevin Gausman earned his second victory and Mike Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Joe Musgrove took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posey is second on the Giants with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .732.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 33 hits and is batting .289.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (undisclosed), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).