Sports

Vegas hosts St. Louis after overtime victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (24-19-9, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (38-13-2, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -181, Blues +150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the St. Louis Blues after the Golden Knights knocked off St. Louis 4-3 in overtime.

The Golden Knights are 38-13-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas is eighth in the league with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Blues are 24-19-9 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has converted on 22.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 33 power-play goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals, adding 27 assists and collecting 51 points. Shea Theodore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-23 in 52 games this season. David Perron has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (lower-body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

