Florida hosts Tampa Bay following overtime victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-15-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (35-14-5, third in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -110, Lightning -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Panthers took down Dallas 5-4 in overtime.

The Panthers are 35-14-5 against Central Division teams. Florida ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Sam Bennett with 0.9.

The Lightning are 36-15-3 against Central Division opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 17, Florida won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-25 in 41 games this season. Aleksander Barkov has eight goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 48 points. Blake Coleman has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper-body), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: out (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: None listed.