Red Wings visit the Blue Jackets after Namestnikov’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (19-27-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (17-26-12, eighth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -139, Red Wings +116; over/under is 4.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Detroit after Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets are 17-26-12 against opponents from the Central Division. Columbus has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 15.4% of chances.

The Red Wings are 19-27-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Adam Erne leads the team with 11 total goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 25 assists and has 42 points this season. Eric Robinson has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 23 total assists and has 25 points. Jakub Vrana has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (lower body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: out (upper body).