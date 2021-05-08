Sports

Kings to host MacKinnon and the Avalanche

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (35-13-4, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-25-6, sixth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +231, Avalanche -283; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Los Angeles. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 65 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 45 assists.

The Kings are 21-25-6 against West Division opponents. Los Angeles has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 32 power-play goals.

The Avalanche are 35-13-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado is 10th in the league with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 50 total points for the Kings, 13 goals and 37 assists. Sean Walker has five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with a plus-26 in 48 games this season. Andre Burakovsky has five goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

