Gausman scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts San Diego

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (18-15, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-13, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-3, 2.65 ERA, .74 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (2-0, 2.04 ERA, .88 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +122, Padres -140; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will play on Saturday.

The Giants are 10-6 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 43 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Buster Posey leads the club with eight, averaging one every 9.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 11-9 against division opponents. San Diego is slugging .355 as a unit. Trent Grisham leads the team with a slugging percentage of .533.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Camilo Doval earned his first victory and Austin Slater went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Keone Kela registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 18 RBIs and is batting .216.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 35 hits and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (undisclosed), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

