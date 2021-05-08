Sports

Cavaliers take on the Mavericks on 9-game skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (39-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to end its nine-game losing streak when the Cavaliers take on Dallas.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-21 in home games. Cleveland is 9-26 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks are 20-13 on the road. Dallas has a 36-20 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 24.4 points per game, and is averaging 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Cedi Osman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 3.3 assists and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 104.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points on 50.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 43 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out for season (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Darius Garland: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out for season (neck), Kevin Love: out (knee).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (injury management), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

