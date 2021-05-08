Zverev beats Thiem to return to Madrid Open final

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semi-final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP

Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Zverev defeated No. 4 Thiem 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final again after beating Thiem for the 2018 title.

Zverev broke Thiem’s serve once in the first set and twice in the second on the Magic Box center court.

The German has yet to drop a set, including against Nadal in the Friday quarterfinals. Zverev will face either No. 10 Berrettini or Casper Ruud in the final.

Zverev will be trying for his second title of the year after Acapulco in March.

Thiem was playing in his first tournament since March after consecutive losses in Dubai and Doha. He has mostly struggled since winning the U.S. Open for his first grand slam title.

In the women’s final later Saturday, top-ranked Ash Barty faced No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka.

It was a rematch of the Stuttgart final two weeks ago when Barty won her third title of the year. Sabalenka will be playing in her third final and is seeking her second title after winning the season-opener in Abu Dhabi.

In the women’s doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, defeated Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Demi Schuurs of France 6-4, 6-3.

