Marquez scheduled to start for Colorado against St. Louis

Colorado Rockies (12-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-14, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-3, 6.21 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-3, 4.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -147, Rockies +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Colorado will face off on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 11-8 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 43 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Paul DeJong leads them with seven, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The Rockies are 2-13 on the road. Colorado ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .316.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-8. Carlos Martinez earned his third victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 17 extra base hits and is batting .282.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 16 extra base hits and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .267 batting average, 7.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand).

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).