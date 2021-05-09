Ynoa expected to start as Atlanta hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (18-16, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-17, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-1, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (3-1, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -102, Phillies -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves are 9-9 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .412, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .652 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Phillies are 8-9 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 38 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads them with eight, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Jacob Webb notched his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Enyel De Los Santos took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 29 hits and has seven RBIs.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 30 hits and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (finger), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed).