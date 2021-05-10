Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City in conference action

Sporting Kansas City (2-1-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (1-1-2)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +130, Sporting Kansas City +187, Draw +265; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City in a conference matchup.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston scored 30 goals last season and recorded 19 assists.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 6-2-2 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Felipe Hernandez (injured).