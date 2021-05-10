Wood scheduled to start for San Francisco against Texas

Texas Rangers (18-18, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-14, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (3-0, 1.96 ERA, .74 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Rangers +128; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Texas will face off on Monday.

The Giants are 12-4 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 46 home runs this season, third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with eight, averaging one every 9.4 at-bats.

The Rangers are 9-8 on the road. Texas has hit 46 home runs this season, third in the league. Adolis Garcia leads the club with nine, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .455.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .604.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).