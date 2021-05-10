Lillard, Blazers score 50 in first, blast Rockets 140-129

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Houston Rockets forward Khyri Thomas during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) AP

Damian Lillard had 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers raced to a 140-129 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The Blazers scored 50 points in the first quarter, setting a franchise record for scoring in a period, and tied an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a quarter with 12. CJ McCollum had 21 points in the first as Portland built a 17-point lead.

McCollum finished with 28 points and Norman Powell also scored 28 for the Blazers, who never trailed as they moved within one-half game of fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference.

Kelly Olynyk had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the NBA-worst Rockets, and D.J. Augustin also scored 21.

Houston withstood Portland's early barrage and chipped away at the lead. A 3-pointer by Armoni Brooks got the Rockets within 116-111 with 9:13 left, but Lillard's 3-pointer put the Blazers back up by double digits with 7:18 remaining.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Were without a host of key players, including Christian Wood. ... DaQuan Jeffries was called for a flagrant-1 foul against McCollum in the third quarter.

Blazers: Carmelo Anthony missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Derrick Jones Jr. had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. ... Terry Stotts coached his 1,000th NBA game.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Blazers: At Utah on Wednesday night.