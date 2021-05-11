Mavericks take on the Grizzlies, look for 5th straight victory

Dallas Mavericks (40-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (35-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 5-6 against division opponents. Memphis is fourth in the league with 26.9 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.3.

The Mavericks have gone 20-19 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 114-113 in the last matchup on April 14. Doncic led Dallas with 29 points, and Grayson Allen led Memphis with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 19.2 points per game, and is averaging 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Dillon Brooks is averaging 17.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 28.2 points and is adding 8.0 rebounds. Dwight Powell is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 44.8% shooting.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 116 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot), Grayson Allen: out (abdonminal).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: day to day (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).