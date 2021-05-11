Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup with Orlando

Orlando Magic (21-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (43-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Orlando. He's fifth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 27-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is 42-22 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Magic are 13-25 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando ranks eighth in the league with 45.3 rebounds per game. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic with 8.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 124-87 in the last matchup on April 11. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Mo Bamba led Orlando with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 56.6% and averaging 28.2 points. Bryn Forbes is shooting 52.9% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cole Anthony is fourth on the Magic averaging 12.3 points while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Moritz Wagner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26 assists, eight steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points on 46.8% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Axel Toupane: out (oblique).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (eye), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle), James Ennis III: out (calf).