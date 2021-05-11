Jets beat Canucks 5-0 to secure 3rd in North Division

Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) poses with his teammates after being presented with a silver stick prior to his 1,000th NHL hockey game, against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Blake Wheeler had two goals and two assists, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch third place in the North Division.

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets. Hellebuyck finished with his 24th career shutout.

Winnipeg, which needed just one point to secure third, will face the second-place Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. Toronto and Montrel will meet in the other division series.

Braden Holtby finished with 31 saves for Vancouver, which remained last in the North.

CAPITALS 2, BRUINS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining and Washington beat short-handed Boston in the teams’ regular season finale.

Carl Hagelin also scored and Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for Washington in a game between teams who will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Capitals also welcomed right wing Alex Ovechkin and center Nicklas Backstrom back from lower-body injuries.

Curtis Lazar scored for the Bruins, who played largely a reserve squad. That included nine players that entered Tuesday with fewer than 10 games this year and only six with 40 or more. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the Bruins.