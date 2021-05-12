Russell Wilson and the Seahawks at Carson Wentz and his new Colts to open 2021 season

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson trires to escape from Colts linebacker Jabaal Sheard in the first quarter. quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will be playing a well-known, well-beaten opposing quarterback in his new uniform to begin the 2021 season.

Seattle is opening at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The game will air on Fox regionally, and on Q-13 television locally.

The NFL and its network-television partners announced the games for the opening weekend of the 2021 season Wednesday morning.

The Seahawks are 11-1 in their last 12 games that kicked off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Seattle’s opener will the debut of Carson Wentz as the Colts’ starting quarterback. Indianapolis acquired the Super Bowl champion and second-overall choice in the 2016 draft in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, for a third-round pick and conditional second-round choice.

This is the fourth time in five years the Seahawks are starting a season on the road. Their only time home for an NFL opener since 2016 was when Cincinnati came to Seattle to begin the 2019 season.

The Seahawks began last season at Atlanta.

The rest of the NFL’s schedule for 2021 was to be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilson is 5-0 against Wentz is their careers. The Seahawks are the only team Wentz has played more than twice and never beaten. Seattle has sacked Wentz 15 times in those five wins.

The last was the Seahawks’ wild-card playoff win at Philadelphia in January 2020. Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Wentz as he scrambled knocked Wentz out of that game in the first quarter.

Wentz is reuniting with Colts coach Frank Reich. Reich was Wentz’s offensive coordinator with the Eagles the QB’s first two years in the league.

This year’s opener will be Seattle’s first game at Indianapolis since Oct. 6, 2013. That day the Seahawks got a blocked punt for a safety by Jermaine Kearse then a touchdown catch by Kearse from Wilson. But they blew a 12-0 lead as Andrew Luck rallied the Colts by scoring the final 11 points in the fourth quarter of Indianapolis’ 34-28 win.