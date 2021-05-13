New York takes on San Antonio in non-conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (33-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (38-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs in non-conference action.

The Knicks have gone 22-11 in home games. New York has a 2-9 record in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 19-16 on the road. San Antonio is 20-10 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 119-93 in the last meeting on March 2. Trey Lyles led San Antonio with 18 points, and Immanuel Quickley led New York with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 45.9% and averaging 24 points. Randle is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 26.5 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 21.5 points per game. Dejounte Murray is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 44.3% shooting.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 117.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points on 50.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Luca Vildoza: day to day (not with team), Reggie Bullock: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (ankle), Alec Burks: day to day (knee).

Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).