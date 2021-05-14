Sports

Charlotte takes on New York, looks to halt 3-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (33-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (39-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup with New York as losers of three games in a row.

The Knicks are 23-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 45.1 rebounds per game and is 22-7 when winning the rebound battle.

The Hornets are 20-20 against conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 109-97 in the last matchup on April 20. RJ Barrett led New York with 24 points, and P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bullock leads the Knicks with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10.7 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Taj Gibson is shooting 69.2% and averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 15.8 points per game. Terry Rozier is averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 42 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 43.7% shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Luca Vildoza: out (not with team), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Hornets: Cody Martin: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).

