Grizzlies take on the Warriors, look for 6th straight victory

Memphis Grizzlies (38-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (38-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 24-17 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 43 rebounds per game and is 18-3 when outrebounding opponents.

The Grizzlies are 19-22 in conference matchups. Memphis is fourth in the league with 46.6 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 111-103 in the last matchup on March 20. Valanciunas led Memphis with 19 points, and Jordan Poole led Golden State with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poole ranks fourth on the Warriors scoring 11.9 points per game, and is averaging 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Kevon Looney is shooting 59.3% and averaging 4.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

De'Anthony Melton is averaging 9.2 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 9.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 44.2% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 43.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Stephen Curry: out (tailbone), Draymond Green: out (finger), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot), Dillon Brooks: out (knee), Kyle Anderson: out (thumb), Brandon Clarke: out (thigh), Jonas Valanciunas: out (back), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (injury management), Ja Morant: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (abdonminal).