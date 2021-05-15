Durant, Harden, Irving all starting for Nets against Bulls

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, hugs Kevin Durant before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are in Brooklyn's starting lineup Saturday for just the eighth time this season.

The Nets had their Big Three on the floor against Chicago for the first time since Feb. 13 at Golden State. Durant started a long injury absence in the next game and Harden later had his own, finally returning Wednesday against San Antonio.

He came off the bench in that game but reclaimed his starting spot against the Bulls.

The Nets are 5-2 in games with the three All-Stars. Coach Steve Nash said he probably wouldn't determine until Sunday if they would play that night in the regular-season finale.