John and Britttany Force sweep NHRA nitro classes in Atlanta

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Brittany Force takes part in Top Fuel qualifying Friday, May 14, 2021, at the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals drag races in Concord, N.C. (Richard H Shute/NHRA via AP) AP

John and Brittany Foce swept the nitro classes Saturday in qualifying for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The 72-year-old John Force topped the Funny Car lineup with a 3.902-second pass at 330.55 mph. Daughter Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel with her track-record Friday run of 3.662 and 333.08.

John Force has qualified first 161 times. The 16-time season champion won the last of his 150 Funny Car event victories in 2019 outside Seattle.

Greg Anderson was the fasted in Pro Stock, running a 6.524 at 210.50 on Friday in a Camaro.

Scotty Pollacheck grabbed the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a 6.736 at 201.16 on an EBR.