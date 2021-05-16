Late Suárez goal moves Atlético 1 win from league title

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, left, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Ruben Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP

Luis Suárez scored an 88th-minute winner as Atlético Madrid rallied to beat Osasuna 2-1 on Sunday and move one win away from claiming its first Spanish league title since 2014.

Atlético enters the final round two points in front of Real Madrid, which stayed in contention by winning 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao. Madrid has a better head-to-head tiebreaker against its city rival.

Barcelona dropped out of contention for the title after losing 2-1 to Celta Vigo at home.

After Osasuna took the lead with a goal by Ante Budimir in the 75th minute, Atlético rallied with a goal by Renan Lodi in the 82nd and Suárez's winner from near the penalty spot in the final minutes of the game.

Atlético’s last match is against relegation-threatened Valladolid, while Madrid hosts seventh-place Villarreal.

___

