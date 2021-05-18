Colorado takes on St. Louis, seeks 10th straight home win

St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -322, Blues +253

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts St. Louis aiming to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 39-13-4 against division opponents. Colorado leads the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 30.

The Blues are 27-20-9 against West Division teams. St. Louis has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 77.8% of opponent opportunities.

St. Louis defeated Colorado 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 30 goals and has 66 points. Andre Burakovsky has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 24 goals and has 54 points. David Perron has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blues: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), David Perron: day to day (covid-19), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).