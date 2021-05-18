Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (25-17, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-17, second in the AL East)

Dunedin; Tuesday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -142, Red Sox +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Blue Jays are 7-4 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Red Sox are 10-5 against the rest of their division. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .324, good for third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a mark of .413.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-3. Ryan Borucki recorded his second victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Toronto. Garrett Richards took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (right calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Rowdy Tellez: (hamstring), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).