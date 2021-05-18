Sports

Cubs’ Rizzo exits game because of tightness in lower back

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo exited Chicago's game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night because of tightness in his lower back.

Rizzo grounded out to end a two-run third against Patrick Corbin and did some stretches at first base prior to the fourth inning. Manager David Ross and a trainer went out to check on him.

Rizzo remained in the game. But he couldn't handle Kyle Schwarber's grounder leading off the inning, resulting in a error.

He was replaced as a precaution in the fifth, with Kris Bryant moving from right field to first base. Jason Heyward went in to play right and took Rizzo's spot in the order.

  Comments  

Sports

Ionescu’s first WNBA triple-double lifts Liberty over Lynx

May 18, 2021 7:13 PM

Baseball

SF Giants a season-best 10 games over .500 thanks to big nights from DeSclafani, Dickerson, Crawford

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service