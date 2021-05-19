Sports

Jonquel Jones’ double-double leads Sun past Fever 88-67

The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Indiana Fever 88-67 on Wednesday night.

Connecticut broke it open in the second quarter, starting on a 22-6 spurt, capped by a 13-0 run, for a 48-26 lead with 3:15 remaining before halftime. Brionna Jones led four Sun players in double figures with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She scored 14 of her points in the first half when Connecticut had 18 assists on 21 field goals and shot 60.6% from the field to build a 50-33 lead. Indiana was 12 of 34 (36.4%).

DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (3-0). Jasmine Thomas made her season debut after clearing COVID-19 protocols, and scored eight points.

Connecticut shot 55.2% from the field with 29 assists on 37 made baskets.

Danielle Robinson scored 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 10 for Indiana (0-3). Kysre Gondrezick, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, scored five points in 16 minutes.

