Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Edmonton

Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, third in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (35-19-2, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -150, Jets +124; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup with Edmonton. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Oilers are 35-19-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is fifth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.3.

The Jets are 30-23-3 against opponents in the North Division. Winnipeg has allowed 29 power-play goals, stopping 80.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on April 28, Edmonton won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 105 points, scoring 33 goals and registering 72 assists. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-15 in 47 games this season. Blake Wheeler has 13 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).

Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body).