New England hosts New York, aims to extend 3-game home win streak

New York Red Bulls (2-3-0) vs. New England Revolution (3-1-2)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -124, New York +324, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New England hosts New York aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall and 2-3-5 at home during the 2020 season. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road during the 2020 season. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured), Collin Verfurth (injured).

New York: Florian Valot (injured), Jason Pendant (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Tom Barlow (injured).