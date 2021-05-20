Sports

New England hosts New York, aims to extend 3-game home win streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Red Bulls (2-3-0) vs. New England Revolution (3-1-2)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -124, New York +324, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New England hosts New York aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall and 2-3-5 at home during the 2020 season. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road during the 2020 season. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured), Collin Verfurth (injured).

New York: Florian Valot (injured), Jason Pendant (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Tom Barlow (injured).

  Comments  

Sports

Hurricanes face the Predators on 3-game skid

May 20, 2021 12:12 AM

Celebrities

St. Louis plays Colorado on 3-game win streak

May 20, 2021 12:12 AM

Sports

Marchand and Boston take on Washington

May 20, 2021 12:12 AM

Sports

Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Edmonton

May 20, 2021 12:12 AM

National

Record-setting sprinter, ’68 Olympic activist Lee Evans dies

May 20, 2021 12:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service