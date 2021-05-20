Columbus Crew face New York City FC in Eastern Conference action

Columbus Crew SC (1-2-2) vs. New York City FC (2-1-2)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -160, Columbus +421, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew face New York City FC in Eastern Conference play.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-3-0 at home. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).