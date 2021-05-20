Higuain leads Inter Miami CF against Chicago following 2-goal outing

Inter Miami CF (2-2-2) vs. Chicago Fire (0-4-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +142, Inter Miami CF +174, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF takes on Chicago after Gonzalo Higuain scored two goals against FC Cincinnati.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Nicholas Slonina (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Nicolas Figal (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Kelvin Leerdam (injured).