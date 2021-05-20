Sports

Olympic 800-meter champion Rudisha will miss Tokyo Games

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

GENEVA

Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha will not defend his title at the Tokyo Games.

Rudisha’s agent, Michel Boeting, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Tokyo was “out of the question” for Rudisha because of a persistent hamstring problem.

The Olympics are set to open on July 23 and the 800 heats start July 31.

“He is just contemplating his next step, whether it’s retirement or to continue training,” Boeting said in a telephone interview.

Now 32, Rudisha has not run at the international level since the 2017 season, and the current injury is linked to chronic inflammation of his sitting bone, Boeting said.

Rudisha set the world record of 1 minute, 40.91 seconds when he won gold at the 2012 London Olympics. No one has since come within a second of that time.

The Kenyan retained his title in Rio de Janeiro, in 1:42.15, and also has two world championship gold medals from 2011 and 2015.

Boeting said it was unclear if Rudisha wanted to target the postponed 2022 track worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

“He is only motivated for the Olympics, so that’s why it’s hard to say he can really be motivated for the world championships,” Boeting said. “If you talk about the Olympics you would see his eyes shine.

“He just needs to think on what is the next step, and he needs to have the freedom to do it.”

  Comments  

Football

Rams QB Matthew Stafford reveals how he asked for a trade and more

Baseball

Larry Stone: The Mariners are the worst-hitting team in baseball, and it’s hard to see an easy path out of it this season

Football

DeVonta Smith’s character was forged from his mom’s values in a tiny Louisiana town

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service