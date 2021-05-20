Mariners claim C Jacob Nottingham for second time

The Seattle Mariners claimed catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee for a second time this season as part of a series of roster moves Thursday.

Nottingham was claimed by the Mariners in late April but was subsequently traded back to Milwaukee when the Brewers were in need of catching help. Nottingham has appeared in five games this season for Milwaukee.

Seattle also optioned catcher Luis Torrens to Triple-A Tacoma while designating for assignment right-handed pitcher Brady Lail and infielder José Marmolejos.

The Mariners selected catcher Jose Godoy from Tacoma and have one open roster spot remaining. They're likely to add a relief pitcher ahead of this weekend’s series in San Diego against the Padres. Godoy will make his major league debut in his first appearance for Seattle.

Torrens has struggled both at the plate and defensively. He is hitting .178 in 29 games this season and was hitless in his past 16 at-bats with eight strikeouts. Fellow catcher Tom Murphy has struggled at the plate as well, hitting just .130, but has been better defensively.

Marmolejos got more playing time after Evan White went on the injured list with a hip injury. Marmolejos hit .139 with three home runs in 31 games.