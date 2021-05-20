Pujols hits 1st homer with Dodgers and 668th of his career

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer, his first for the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

He sent an 0-1 pitch from Merrill Kelly to right field, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Will Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0.

It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels.

The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list.

The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat.

The three-time NL MVP started at first base against the D-backs.