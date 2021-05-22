Connor and the Jets host Edmonton with 2-0 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (35-19-2, second in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, third in the North Division during the regular season)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Oilers +100; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Jets lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Jets won the last matchup 1-0 in overtime.

The Jets are 30-23-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 35-19-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is fifth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 63 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 42 assists. Blake Wheeler has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

McDavid has 105 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 72 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals , 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals , 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).