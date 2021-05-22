Phillies look to end 3-game skid against Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (28-18, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-23, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +116, Red Sox -134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 14-9 on their home turf. Philadelphia is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Alec Bohm leads the team with 24 total runs batted in.

The Red Sox are 15-6 in road games. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .323, good for third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a mark of .403.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-3. Martin Perez secured his second victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Aaron Nola took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).