Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 for 1st victory of season

Chicago Fire midfielder Luka Stojanovic (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season.

From over 30 yards, Stojanović sent in the free kick with a short bounce. Goalkeeper John McCarthy dove low to the right and attempted to block the shot away, but misjudged and bundled it into the goal.

Miami’s Robbie Robinson left the game due to a leg injury in the 79th minute and Inter Miami (2-3-2), because it had already used all its substitutions, played the rest of the match down a man.

COLUMBUS 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored his second goal of the second half in stoppage time to lift Columbus past New York City FC.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for NYCFC (2-2-2).

ORLANDO CITY 1, TORONTO FC 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored in the 12th minute and Orlando City beat Toronto FC.

Pedro Gallese made five saves to help Orlando City (3-0-3) extend its season-opening unbeaten streak to a franchise-best six games. It has allowed just two goals and has four shutouts this season.

Toronto dropped to (1-3-2.

TIMBERS 3, GALAXY 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored twice in the second half and Portland beat Los Angeles.

Diego Valeri also scored for Portland (3-3-0). The Galaxy dropped to 4-2-0.

FC CINCINNATI 2, MONTREAL 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gustavo Vallecilla scored in the 86th minute to lift FC Cincinnati past Montreal.

Jurgen Locadia also scored for Cincinnati (1-3-1). Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (2-3-2).