Liberty overcome 22 turnovers to beat Sky 93-85

Chicago Sky forward Ruthy Hebard, left, and New York Liberty forward Michaela Onyenwere, right, battle for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar) AP

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky 93-85 on Sunday.

Ionescu was 7 of 13 from the field and hit five of New York’s franchise record-tying 14 3-pointers. Rebecca Allen scored 13 points, Natasha Howard had 12, Sami Whitcomb added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere 10 for the Liberty (4-1).

Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky (1-2) trailed the rest of the way.

Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points.

SUN 72, ACES 65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute, and Connecticut beat Las Vegas to improve to 5-0.

The Sun matched their best start since 2018 and stayed alone atop the WNBA standings. Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones added 19 points each.

Riquna Wilson had 14 points for Las Vegas (2-2).

FEVER 89, MYSTICS 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points and Indiana beat Washington for its first victory of the season.

Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Indiana (1-4)

Tina Charles scored 31 points for Washington (1-3).