Rain postpones NHRA SpringNationals until Monday

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Steve Torrence takes part in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday, May 22, 2021, for the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals drag races at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown, Texas. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) AP

Rain washed out most of the final eliminations Sunday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park, forcing officials to postpone the event until Monday.

The Top Fuel finished all but one pair in the opening round, with No. 1 qualifier and points leader Steve Torrence, Antron Brown, Shawn Langdon, Clay Millican, Justin Ashley and Billy Torrence all advancing. Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force were set to finish off the first round of eliminations in the class when the rain started.

There were no runs made in Funny Car and Pro Stock on Sunday.