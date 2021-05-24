Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley transferring to Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers announced Monday that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program.

Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan played in 39 games, making four starts, and caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns during his career there. He missed all of last season with an injury.

Buckley's best season was 2018 when he had 34 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown. He is the eighth player to transfer to Indiana since the end of last season.

“Cam has caught a lot of footballs and made a lot of big-time plays in the SEC,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a release. “He brings experience and leadership to the wide receivers room. We’re excited about the play-making ability he adds to our offense.”

Indiana opens the season Sept. 4 at Iowa.