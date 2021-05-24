Sports
Goalie Ilya Sorokin steals Game 5 for Islanders in Pittsburgh, can close out at Coliseum Wednesday
The Islanders are the Ilyas, not the Isles, until further notice.
Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin was the savior of the Isles’ 3-2 Game 5 double overtime win at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night that pushed the top-seeded Penguins to the brink of first-round elimination.
Sorokin made 48 saves to offset a 50-28 Penguins shot advantage and hold on until Jordan Eberle tied it 8:50 into the third period and Josh Bailey won it 51 seconds into double OT.
Sorokin, 25, set new Islanders records for shots faced and saves made by a rookie goalie in team playoff history. The Ilyas — er, the Isles — are now 3-0 in the series with Sorokin in net, rather than veteran Semyon Varlamov.
Winger Anthony Beauvillier had a terrific night, too, with a first period goal, a penalty drawn in the third, and the speed to hassle Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry into his fateful turnover to Bailey early in the second overtime.
The No. 4-seeded Isles now have a chance to close out the Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.
Comments